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Rose's Luxury in Washington

Rose's Luxury

About

A famous Michelin-starred restaurant offering creative American cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its original dishes, family-style serving, open kitchen, and cozy vibe. A popular spot with an honest approach to gastronomy.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

717 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
+12027423570

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:45 - 21:00
Thursday17:45 - 21:00
Friday17:15 - 21:30
Saturday17:15 - 21:30