Rose's Luxury in Washington
About
A famous Michelin-starred restaurant offering creative American cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its original dishes, family-style serving, open kitchen, and cozy vibe. A popular spot with an honest approach to gastronomy.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
717 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:45 - 21:00
Thursday17:45 - 21:00
Friday17:15 - 21:30
Saturday17:15 - 21:30