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Dauphine's in Washington

Dauphine's

About

A spacious restaurant specializing in seafood. The place offers 4 different lounge areas, two bars, and an open terrace, accommodating about 300 people, making it a popular spot for happy hour. Visitors note the courteous service.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
+12027583785

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 22:00
Tuesday16:00 - 22:00
Wednesday16:00 - 22:00
Thursday16:00 - 22:00
Friday16:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00