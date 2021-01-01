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The Point DC in Washington

The Point DC

About

A popular American cuisine and seafood restaurant, opened in 2021. It's located in a scenic spot at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, offering visitors panoramic views, an open terrace with fire pits, and a stylish modern interior.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2100 2nd St SW, Washington, DC 20024
+12029482522

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00