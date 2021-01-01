The Point DC in Washington
About
A popular American cuisine and seafood restaurant, opened in 2021. It's located in a scenic spot at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, offering visitors panoramic views, an open terrace with fire pits, and a stylish modern interior.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2100 2nd St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00