Toki Underground in Washington
About
A popular, award-winning Bib Gourmand Taiwanese-Japanese noodle spot. The place is known for its rich ramen simmered slowly, fried chicken buns, craft cocktails, and a lively, fun atmosphere with seating at the bar.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:30
Tuesday17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 21:30