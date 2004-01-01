Oyamel in Washington
About
A popular Mexican restaurant by the famous chef José Andrés, operating since 2004. The place is known for its lively atmosphere, regional Mexican dishes, and cocktails, and has been awarded the Bib Gourmand in the Michelin guide.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
401 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00