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Otoro in Abu Dhabi

Otoro

About

A Japanese restaurant by chef Akmal Anuar, located in the scenic Al Qana waterfront district. Here, premium ingredients sourced directly from Japan — from rich toro from Tokyo to Kagoshima wagyu and Hokkaido uni — are transformed into refined signature dishes, served in a sleek, modern minimalist setting.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Al Maqta' St - Rabdan - RB6 - Abu Dhabi
+97128869995

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00