Li Jiang in Abu Dhabi
About
A refined Southeast Asian restaurant located within The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, offering panoramic views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Grand Canal. Set on a spacious terrace surrounded by olive groves, it evokes the feeling of a secluded resort, where guests can enjoy wok-fired specialties, delicate dim sum, and spicy Sichuan-style lamb tenderloin.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Terrace
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00