We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Li Jiang in Abu Dhabi

Li Jiang

About

A refined Southeast Asian restaurant located within The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, offering panoramic views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Grand Canal. Set on a spacious terrace surrounded by olive groves, it evokes the feeling of a secluded resort, where guests can enjoy wok-fired specialties, delicate dim sum, and spicy Sichuan-style lamb tenderloin.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Terrace
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal - Abu Dhabi
+97128188203

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00