Zuma in Abu Dhabi
About
A contemporary Japanese izakaya-style restaurant located on Al Maryah Island with stunning waterfront views, Zuma Abu Dhabi brings the philosophy of shared dining to life through robata grill specialties, delicate sashimi, and its iconic lobster with yuzu granita, all expertly prepared by chefs in an open kitchen.
Features
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Seating
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Island, global market - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00