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Coya in Abu Dhabi

Coya

About

A vibrant Peruvian restaurant located within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island on Al Maryah Island, COYA Abu Dhabi blends Latin American traditions with refined Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish influences.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria - Abu Dhabi
+97123067000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 00:15
Saturday12:30 - 00:15
Sunday12:30 - 23:00