Coya in Abu Dhabi
About
A vibrant Peruvian restaurant located within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island on Al Maryah Island, COYA Abu Dhabi blends Latin American traditions with refined Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish influences.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:30 - 00:15
Saturday12:30 - 00:15
Sunday12:30 - 23:00