3 fils in Abu Dhabi
About
A cozy contemporary Japanese restaurant on the Al Bateen Waterfront, Otoro Abu Dhabi showcases the freshest seafood and bold flavors, transformed into refined culinary creations.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Seating
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking
Parking
Contacts
Al Bateen - W35 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00