We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

3 fils in Abu Dhabi

3 fils

About

A cozy contemporary Japanese restaurant on the Al Bateen Waterfront, Otoro Abu Dhabi showcases the freshest seafood and bold flavors, transformed into refined culinary creations.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Seating
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking
Parking

Contacts

Al Bateen - W35 - Abu Dhabi
+971565911772

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00