World Museum in Amsterdam

About

The history of one of Europe’s most renowned ethnographic collections—the Tropenmuseum (Museum of the Tropics)—dates back to 1871, when an exhibition on the lives of indigenous peoples in the Dutch colonies opened in Haarlem. In the early 20th century, a spacious building was constructed in Amsterdam to house the growing collection. Today, its holdings comprise over 175,000 artifacts, ranging from stone hand axes from Java to a 360-year-old Japanese statue.