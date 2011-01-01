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National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam

National Maritime Museum

About

Since 1973, the National Maritime Museum of the Netherlands has been housed in a 17th-century Admiralty warehouse. Its main architectural highlight is the courtyard roof, added in 2011; the glass and metal structure echoes the outlines of compass roses found on antique maps. Inside, visitors can view ship models, navigational instruments, paintings, and a rare 16th-century globe.

Contacts

Kattenburgerplein 1, 1018 KK Amsterdam
+31205232222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00