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Fabrique des Lumières in Amsterdam

Fabrique des Lumières

About

The largest digital art centre in Amsterdam’s former Westergas gasworks. An industrial space with 17‑metre walls, 100 projectors, and surround sound — masterpieces come to life across 3,800 m². A 60‑minute multisensory show blending history and technology.

Contacts

Pazzanistraat 37, 1014 DB Amsterdam

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 18:00
Tuesday09:30 - 18:00
Wednesday09:30 - 18:00
Thursday09:30 - 20:30
Friday09:30 - 20:30
Saturday09:30 - 20:30
Sunday09:30 - 18:00