Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam

About

The genius of the Dutch Golden Age lived here for nearly 20 years—from 1639 to 1658. It was here that he painted some of his most famous works, including *Portrait of an Old Man in Red* and *A Woman Bathing in a Stream*. Rembrandt was eventually forced to leave due to financial difficulties; the renowned artist was also an entrepreneur, and ill-fated investments (particularly in maritime shipping) led to his bankruptcy.