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Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam

Stedelijk Museum

About

A major center for contemporary art and design located on the famous Museum Square, its collection spans the period from 1870 to the present day. The museum’s architecture is notable for the contrast between the historic 19th-century brick building and a futuristic white wing, distinguished by its characteristic "bathtub" shape. In addition to painting and sculpture, the museum is renowned for its extensive collection of industrial and graphic design.

Contacts

Museumplein 10, 1071 DJ Amsterdam
+31205732911

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00