Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam
About
A major center for contemporary art and design located on the famous Museum Square, its collection spans the period from 1870 to the present day. The museum’s architecture is notable for the contrast between the historic 19th-century brick building and a futuristic white wing, distinguished by its characteristic "bathtub" shape. In addition to painting and sculpture, the museum is renowned for its extensive collection of industrial and graphic design.
Contacts
Museumplein 10, 1071 DJ Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00