Museum Van Loon in Amsterdam
About
This is a magnificently preserved 17th-century mansion located on the Keizersgracht canal in Amsterdam. The museum offers a unique opportunity to glimpse the lives of the wealthy Dutch aristocracy from the inside: it is the only house in the city where the residence, garden, and stables have been preserved as a unified historical ensemble.
Contacts
Keizersgracht 672, 1017 ET Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00