Bougainville in Amsterdam
About
Restaurant Bougainville is centrally located, offering panoramic views of Dam Square. Its interior, featuring bronze and copper tones, radiates warmth and coziness while highlighting the restaurant's contemporary atmosphere. Bougainville’s culinary approach is characterized by technical precision and inventiveness, blending diverse European influences into a compelling mix of flavors and aromas.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Dam 27, 1012 JS Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:00
Tuesday18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday18:30 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00
Sunday18:30 - 22:00