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RU

RON Gastrobar in Amsterdam

RON Gastrobar

About

Gastrobar RON offers an atmospheric setting where you can enjoy French and international cuisine—"Blaauw" (Blue)—in a relaxed, informal environment. The focus is on the culinary experience, whether it is a lavish celebratory feast, a delightful lunch, or an intimate dinner for two. Since 2014, the restaurant’s kitchen has consistently held a Michelin star.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Sophialaan 55, 1075 BP Amsterdam
+31204961943

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30