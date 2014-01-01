RON Gastrobar in Amsterdam
About
Gastrobar RON offers an atmospheric setting where you can enjoy French and international cuisine—"Blaauw" (Blue)—in a relaxed, informal environment. The focus is on the culinary experience, whether it is a lavish celebratory feast, a delightful lunch, or an intimate dinner for two. Since 2014, the restaurant’s kitchen has consistently held a Michelin star.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Sophialaan 55, 1075 BP Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30