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RU

Bolenius in Amsterdam

Bolenius

About

Discover a modern interpretation of Dutch cuisine at this Michelin-starred restaurant in Zuidas. Bolenius is at the forefront of the sustainable culinary movement, utilizing vegetables and herbs from its own garden and making the most of local produce. Experience exquisite, nuanced flavors that leave a lasting impression. The seasonal menus cater to vegetarians and meat and fish lovers alike.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Nachtwachtlaan 20B, 1058 EA Amsterdam
+31202386985

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00