Flore in Amsterdam
About
At the restaurant Flore, Michelin-starred Chef Bas van Kranen offers light, sustainable dishes made from local ingredients in an intimate setting along the banks of the Amstel River. The team shares a passion for creativity and hospitality, fostering a welcoming atmosphere. With two Michelin stars and a Green Star to its name, Flore offers an exquisite dining experience just a short distance from Amsterdam's city center.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00