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RU

Lars in Amsterdam

Lars

About

Here, you can enjoy French cuisine with a touch of Asian influence. Lars uses fresh ingredients prepared the same day—sometimes even sourced from their own garden!

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Danzigerkade 179, 1013 AP Amsterdam
+31202149729

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 20:30
Wednesday12:00 - 20:30
Thursday12:00 - 20:30
Friday12:00 - 20:30
Saturday12:00 - 20:30