YAMAZATO in Amsterdam
About
Located within the prestigious Okura Hotel Amsterdam, Yamazato transports guests to the heart of Japan, offering an authentic atmosphere and exquisite cuisine. Step into a serene setting featuring traditional Japanese décor, including sliding doors, tatami mats, and beautiful woodwork.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, 1072 LH Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 20:00
Thursday18:30 - 20:00
Friday18:30 - 20:00
Saturday18:30 - 20:00
Sunday18:30 - 20:00