We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

YAMAZATO in Amsterdam

YAMAZATO

About

Located within the prestigious Okura Hotel Amsterdam, Yamazato transports guests to the heart of Japan, offering an authentic atmosphere and exquisite cuisine. Step into a serene setting featuring traditional Japanese décor, including sliding doors, tatami mats, and beautiful woodwork.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, 1072 LH Amsterdam
+31206788300

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 20:00
Thursday18:30 - 20:00
Friday18:30 - 20:00
Saturday18:30 - 20:00
Sunday18:30 - 20:00