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RU

RIJKS in Amsterdam

RIJKS

About

Chef Joris Bijdendijk has introduced "Lowlands cuisine," which entails using produce from Dutch soil. Guests can choose a surprise menu of five or six courses, including a vegetarian option.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Museumstraat 2, 1071 XX Amsterdam
+31206747555

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday12:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:00