RIJKS in Amsterdam
About
Chef Joris Bijdendijk has introduced "Lowlands cuisine," which entails using produce from Dutch soil. Guests can choose a surprise menu of five or six courses, including a vegetarian option.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Museumstraat 2, 1071 XX Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday12:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:00