Cue in Amsterdam
About
Chef George Kataras combines the smoky aromas of grilling and barbecue with vibrant fermented notes and Scandinavian finesse, creating remarkable dishes from just a few key elements.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Utrechtsestraat 30A, 1017 VN Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 01:00
Thursday19:00 - 01:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 16:00