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RU

Cue in Amsterdam

Cue

About

Chef George Kataras combines the smoky aromas of grilling and barbecue with vibrant fermented notes and Scandinavian finesse, creating remarkable dishes from just a few key elements.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Utrechtsestraat 30A, 1017 VN Amsterdam
+31202051332

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 01:00
Thursday19:00 - 01:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 16:00