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Ciel Bleu in Amsterdam

Ciel Bleu

About

Under the leadership of Arjan Speelman, Mike Klaassen, and Francesco Simonelli, the two-Michelin-starred Ciel Bleu restaurant blends luxury with a warm, home-like atmosphere, offering exquisite cuisine and carefully curated wines. Breathtaking views from the 23rd floor and personalized service ensure an unforgettable experience, while honest cooking defined by character and sophistication serves as the restaurant's hallmark.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, 1072 PG Amsterdam
+31206787450

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 20:00
Wednesday18:30 - 20:00
Thursday18:30 - 20:00
Friday18:30 - 20:00
Saturday18:30 - 20:00