Ciel Bleu in Amsterdam

About

Under the leadership of Arjan Speelman, Mike Klaassen, and Francesco Simonelli, the two-Michelin-starred Ciel Bleu restaurant blends luxury with a warm, home-like atmosphere, offering exquisite cuisine and carefully curated wines. Breathtaking views from the 23rd floor and personalized service ensure an unforgettable experience, while honest cooking defined by character and sophistication serves as the restaurant's hallmark.