Vinkeles in Amsterdam
About
Located within The Dylan hotel, Restaurant Vinkeles is a unique venue in the city's historic center on the Keizersgracht, right in the heart of the "9 Streets" district. Housed in an 18th-century bakery, it offers the perfect setting to savor the culinary artistry of Executive Chef Jurgen van der Zalm. Vinkeles masterfully blends traditional and modern French cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB Amsterdam
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 21:00
Wednesday18:30 - 21:00
Thursday18:30 - 21:00
Friday18:30 - 21:00
Saturday18:30 - 21:00