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Delta Restaurant in Athens

Delta Restaurant

About

The establishment offers high-end gastronomy, combining innovative Greek cuisine, sustainability, and cultural values. Signature dishes include exquisite seafood and venison.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Leof. Andrea Siggrou 364, Athina 176 74
+306986657553

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 01:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 01:00
Saturday18:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00