Atlas in Atlanta
About
A luxurious restaurant serving modern American and European cuisine in Atlanta, located in the elite The St. Regis hotel (Buckhead district). It is famous for its exquisite menu, stunning collection of 20th‑century art, and recognition by experts.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00