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Staplehouse in Atlanta

Staplehouse

About

One of Atlanta’s most iconic gastronomic projects, the history of its creation is inextricably linked to mutual support, tragedy, and triumph within the local community. Located in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, this establishment has evolved from a closed private club to America’s best new restaurant and a Michelin‑starred establishment.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
+14045245005

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00