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Tomo in Atlanta

Tomo

About

An elite restaurant serving modern Japanese cuisine in Atlanta (Buckhead neighborhood), recognized by the Michelin Guide. The establishment is famous for its impeccable sushi, seasonal dishes, and a luxurious selection of sake. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the modern Ritz‑Carlton Residences building.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3630 Peachtree Rd NE Suite #140, Atlanta, GA 30326
+14048352708

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00