The Chastain in Atlanta
About
Upscale New American Cuisine restaurant (New American Bistro), located on the outskirts of Chastain Park in the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. The establishment, led by chef and owner Christopher Grossman, is famous for its farm-to-table concept and has been awarded the prestigious Michelin Guide Green Star for Environmental friendliness and sustainability.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 14:00
Tuesday07:00 - 21:00
Wednesday07:00 - 21:00
Thursday07:00 - 21:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday07:00 - 22:00
Sunday07:00 - 21:00