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Lazy Betty in Atlanta

Lazy Betty

About

A prestigious restaurant serving modern American cuisine in Atlanta’s Midtown district, awarded a Michelin star. Under the guidance of chef Ron Hsu, the establishment offers exquisite tasting menus that harmoniously combine French and Asian culinary traditions. The restaurant is renowned for its elegant yet cozy atmosphere, perfect for a luxurious dinner.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

999 Peachtree St NE Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30309
+14708511199

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 20:00
Wednesday17:00 - 20:00
Thursday17:00 - 20:00
Friday17:00 - 21:00
Saturday17:00 - 21:00