Lazy Betty in Atlanta
About
A prestigious restaurant serving modern American cuisine in Atlanta’s Midtown district, awarded a Michelin star. Under the guidance of chef Ron Hsu, the establishment offers exquisite tasting menus that harmoniously combine French and Asian culinary traditions. The restaurant is renowned for its elegant yet cozy atmosphere, perfect for a luxurious dinner.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
999 Peachtree St NE Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30309
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 20:00
Wednesday17:00 - 20:00
Thursday17:00 - 20:00
Friday17:00 - 21:00
Saturday17:00 - 21:00