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Delbar Middle Eastern in Atlanta

Delbar Middle Eastern

About

A popular restaurant serving Middle Eastern and Persian cuisine in Atlanta (noted in the Michelin Guide). The concept of the establishment is based on family traditions and authentic flavors of Iran, where food brings people together.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

870 Inman Vlg Pkwy NE Apt 1, Atlanta, GA 30307
+14045001444

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 22:00
Tuesday16:00 - 22:00
Wednesday16:00 - 22:00
Thursday16:00 - 22:00
Friday16:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00