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The General Muir in Atlanta

The General Muir

About

The restaurant is named after the ship that brought refugees to New York in 1949. A popular, modern American restaurant in Atlanta, inspired by classic New York Jewish eateries. It offers traditional dishes that have been returned to their artisanal roots.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
+16789279131

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 14:00
Tuesday08:00 - 14:00
Wednesday08:00 - 20:30
Thursday08:00 - 20:30
Friday08:00 - 21:00
Saturday08:00 - 21:00
Sunday08:00 - 20:30