Lyla Lila in Atlanta
About
A trendy restaurant serving Southern European and Italian cuisine in Midtown, Atlanta, by chef Craig Richards, recognized by the Michelin Guide. It is famous for its elegant atmosphere, signature pasta, seasonal menu, and excellent list of natural wines.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
693 Peachtree St NE Unit 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 21:00