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Lyla Lila in Atlanta

Lyla Lila

About

A trendy restaurant serving Southern European and Italian cuisine in Midtown, Atlanta, by chef Craig Richards, recognized by the Michelin Guide. It is famous for its elegant atmosphere, signature pasta, seasonal menu, and excellent list of natural wines.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

693 Peachtree St NE Unit 118, Atlanta, GA 30308
+14049632637

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 21:00