Bacchanalia in Atlanta
About
A cult restaurant serving modern American cuisine, awarded a Michelin star, which has been in operation since 1993. It is famous for its seasonal menu made from organic ingredients, many of which are grown on the owners’ own farm.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 21:30
Tuesday17:30 - 21:30
Wednesday17:30 - 21:30
Thursday17:30 - 21:30
Friday17:30 - 21:30
Saturday17:30 - 21:30