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Bacchanalia in Atlanta

Bacchanalia

About

A cult restaurant serving modern American cuisine, awarded a Michelin star, which has been in operation since 1993. It is famous for its seasonal menu made from organic ingredients, many of which are grown on the owners’ own farm.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
+14043650410

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 21:30
Tuesday17:30 - 21:30
Wednesday17:30 - 21:30
Thursday17:30 - 21:30
Friday17:30 - 21:30
Saturday17:30 - 21:30