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Little Sparrow in Atlanta

Little Sparrow

About

An exquisite French restaurant located in the popular Westside Provisions District. The establishment was founded by the renowned chef and restaurateur Ford Fry. The restaurant’s name is a reference to the nickname of the legendary French singer Édith Piaf.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1198 Howell Ml Rd #18, Atlanta, GA 30318
+14043552252

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday10:30 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00