Little Sparrow in Atlanta
About
An exquisite French restaurant located in the popular Westside Provisions District. The establishment was founded by the renowned chef and restaurateur Ford Fry. The restaurant’s name is a reference to the nickname of the legendary French singer Édith Piaf.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1198 Howell Ml Rd #18, Atlanta, GA 30318
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday10:30 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00