Apéritif Restaurant in Bali
About
A premium fine-dining restaurant in Ubud, Bali, offering tasting menus with exceptional flavors, Indonesian ingredients, and vegan/vegetarian options.
Features
Terrace
Table reservations
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Valet parking
Parking
Contacts
Br. Nagi, Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00