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Koral Restaurant (The Apurva Kempinski) in Bali

Koral Restaurant (The Apurva Kempinski)

About

The island’s first underwater aquarium restaurant, combining modern cuisine with views of sharks, manta rays, and tropical fish right from the dining room.

Features

Seating
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Accepts cards
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Kabupaten Badung, Bali
+623612092288

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30