Koral Restaurant (The Apurva Kempinski) in Bali
About
The island’s first underwater aquarium restaurant, combining modern cuisine with views of sharks, manta rays, and tropical fish right from the dining room.
Features
Seating
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Accepts cards
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Kabupaten Badung, Bali
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30