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Cuca Restaurant in Bali

Cuca Restaurant

About

A popular restaurant in Jimbaran, Bali, blending casual fine dining with tapas, cocktails, and desserts made from local ingredients.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Full bar
Table reservations
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Jl. Yoga Perkanthi, Jimbaran, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364
+6281236870486

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00