Cuca Restaurant in Bali
About
A popular restaurant in Jimbaran, Bali, blending casual fine dining with tapas, cocktails, and desserts made from local ingredients.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Full bar
Table reservations
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Jl. Yoga Perkanthi, Jimbaran, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00