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Vault Bar in Berlin

Vault Bar

About

A speakeasy bar in Berlin serving exclusive cocktails in a luxurious setting, featuring the largest bar counter in the city. It’s the perfect spot for connoisseurs of craft drinks like the Sazerac, Chocolate Negroni, Sesame Street, and Purple Cloud.

Features

Full bar
Live music
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Oranienburger Str. 4, 10178 Berlin
+4917664755327

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 01:00
Tuesday20:00 - 01:00
Wednesday20:00 - 01:00
Thursday20:00 - 01:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 01:00