Vault Bar in Berlin
About
A speakeasy bar in Berlin serving exclusive cocktails in a luxurious setting, featuring the largest bar counter in the city. It’s the perfect spot for connoisseurs of craft drinks like the Sazerac, Chocolate Negroni, Sesame Street, and Purple Cloud.
Features
Full bar
Live music
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Oranienburger Str. 4, 10178 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:00 - 01:00
Tuesday20:00 - 01:00
Wednesday20:00 - 01:00
Thursday20:00 - 01:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 01:00