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Tausend in Berlin

Tausend

About

An upscale bar and restaurant in Berlin that combines refined cuisine, creative cocktails, and live music in a futuristic interior. It’s an iconic nightlife destination: a long tunnel-like hall with mirrors and circular lighting, and behind the bar hides the secret restaurant Tausend Cantina, serving Asian-European cuisine.

Features

Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Schiffbauerdamm 11, 10117 Berlin
+493027582070

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 04:00
Saturday21:00 - 04:00
Sunday20:00 - 03:00