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BonBon Bar in Berlin

BonBon Bar

About

A trendy cocktail bar in the heart of Berlin. It combines a cozy atmosphere with a refined, upscale vibe—perfect for evening gatherings with friends or romantic dates.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Torstraße 133, 10119 Berlin
+4915225379466

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 03:00
Saturday19:00 - 03:00
Sunday19:00 - 01:00