BonBon Bar in Berlin
About
A trendy cocktail bar in the heart of Berlin. It combines a cozy atmosphere with a refined, upscale vibe—perfect for evening gatherings with friends or romantic dates.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Torstraße 133, 10119 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 03:00
Saturday19:00 - 03:00
Sunday19:00 - 01:00