We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Reingold Bar in Berlin

Reingold Bar

About

A legendary Berlin cocktail bar in the Art Deco style of the 1920s–30s, with an atmosphere reminiscent of the James Bond era. It’s an iconic spot for connoisseurs of classic cocktails like the Martini, Cosmopolitan, or Tom Collins.

Features

Table reservations
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Terrace
Accepts cards
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Novalisstraße 11, 10115 Berlin
+493041723540

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00