Reingold Bar in Berlin
About
A legendary Berlin cocktail bar in the Art Deco style of the 1920s–30s, with an atmosphere reminiscent of the James Bond era. It’s an iconic spot for connoisseurs of classic cocktails like the Martini, Cosmopolitan, or Tom Collins.
Features
Table reservations
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Terrace
Accepts cards
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Novalisstraße 11, 10115 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00