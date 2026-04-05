Reingold Bar in Berlin
About
A legendary Berlin cocktail bar in the Art Deco style of the 1920s–30s, with an atmosphere reminiscent of the James Bond era. It’s an iconic spot for connoisseurs of classic cocktails like the Martini, Cosmopolitan, or Tom Collins.
Features
Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Терраса
Принимают карты
Можно с животными
Contacts
Novalisstraße 11, 10115 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 02:00
Thursday 18:00 - 02:00
Friday 18:00 - 03:00
Saturday 18:00 - 03:00
Sunday 18:00 - 02:00