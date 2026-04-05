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Reingold Bar in Berlin

Reingold Bar

About

A legendary Berlin cocktail bar in the Art Deco style of the 1920s–30s, with an atmosphere reminiscent of the James Bond era. It’s an iconic spot for connoisseurs of classic cocktails like the Martini, Cosmopolitan, or Tom Collins.

Features

Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Терраса
Принимают карты
Можно с животными

Contacts

Novalisstraße 11, 10115 Berlin
+493041723540
reingold-bar.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 02:00
Thursday 18:00 - 02:00
Friday 18:00 - 03:00
Saturday 18:00 - 03:00
Sunday 18:00 - 02:00