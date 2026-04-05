Matrix Club in Berlin
About
A popular multi-format club, ideal for tourists and a younger crowd. A large complex with 5–7 dance floors, featuring chart hits, house, EDM, hip-hop, and R’n’B every night.
Features
Живая музыка
Полный бар
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Contacts
Warschauer Pl. 18, 10245 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 06:00
Tuesday12:00 - 06:00
Wednesday12:00 - 06:00
Thursday12:00 - 06:00
Friday12:00 - 06:00
Saturday12:00 - 06:00
Sunday12:00 - 06:00