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Topography of Terror in Berlin

Topography of Terror

About

The Topography of Terror is a memorial and museum complex in Berlin located on the site of the former headquarters of Nazi repressive institutions from 1933 to 1945. It is dedicated to documenting the crimes of the Nazi regime. The site also preserves a fragment of the Berlin Wall, symbolizing the continuation of violence after the war.

Features

Wi-Fi

Contacts

Niederkirchnerstraße 8, 10963 Berlin
+493025450950

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00