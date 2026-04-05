Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin
About
Charlottenburg Palace is the largest Baroque palace in Berlin and the former summer residence of the Prussian kings from the Hohenzollern dynasty. Located in the district of the same name on the banks of the River Spree, it combines opulent architecture, richly decorated interiors, and expansive gardens.
Features
Парковка
Принимают карты
Contacts
Spandauer Damm 10-22, 14059 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30