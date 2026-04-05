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Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin

Charlottenburg Palace

About

Charlottenburg Palace is the largest Baroque palace in Berlin and the former summer residence of the Prussian kings from the Hohenzollern dynasty. Located in the district of the same name on the banks of the River Spree, it combines opulent architecture, richly decorated interiors, and expansive gardens.

Features

Парковка
Принимают карты

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:30
Tuesday10:00 - 17:30
Wednesday10:00 - 17:30
Thursday10:00 - 17:30
Friday10:00 - 17:30
Saturday10:00 - 17:30
Sunday10:00 - 17:30