We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer in Berlin

Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer

About

An elegant fine dining restaurant located in the historic Adlon Kempinski hotel right by the Brandenburg Gate. It’s an intimate space with a limited number of tables, a fireplace, and a classic, slightly palatial interior, with windows overlooking one of Berlin’s main landmarks.

Features

Seating
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Unter den Linden 77, 10117 Berlin
+493022611960

Extra Info

HOURS
Saturday19:00 - 23:00