Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer in Berlin
About
An elegant fine dining restaurant located in the historic Adlon Kempinski hotel right by the Brandenburg Gate. It’s an intimate space with a limited number of tables, a fireplace, and a classic, slightly palatial interior, with windows overlooking one of Berlin’s main landmarks.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Unter den Linden 77, 10117 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Saturday19:00 - 23:00