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Sphere Tim Raue in Berlin

Sphere Tim Raue

About

A newly renovated revolving restaurant at a height of 207 meters in the Berlin TV Tower (Fernsehturm), where star chef Tim Raue presents Berlin cuisine with a modern twist.

Features

Vegan dishes
Wine list
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Alexanderplatz, Panoramastraße 1A, 10178 Berlin
+4930247575875

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00