Sphere Tim Raue in Berlin
About
A newly renovated revolving restaurant at a height of 207 meters in the Berlin TV Tower (Fernsehturm), where star chef Tim Raue presents Berlin cuisine with a modern twist.
Features
Vegan dishes
Wine list
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Alexanderplatz, Panoramastraße 1A, 10178 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00